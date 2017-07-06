stitch by stitch we create our lives

GIFTS

Giver and taker both – impossible to be
Like saying you're a he, but really a she.
Sweet and salt water can't flow from the same well.
Like saying you're asleep while ringing a bell,

Taking and receiving are two different things,
Receiving's acknowledging what another one brings.
Taking is claiming what really ain't yours,
Like taking credit for growing veggies and flowers.

Receiving with grace is giving in return.
Taking's not believing what you have learned:
God has promised "our daily bread"
Taking's not honoring what the Gift-giver said.

So gather around children and you shall see:
It's better to give, and, receive –both with exuberant glee.

DAPepple (June '17)

Says, "My heartmind felt something was missing with: 'It's better to give than to receive.' It started with my understanding of God and His gifts of life, grace, love and the ability to embrace the fruits of the senses –music , colors, art, giggles, hugs, comfort foods and barefoot water skiing. Being able to receive these gifts with gratitude was profoundly reciprocal."