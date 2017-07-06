GIFTS
Giver and taker both –
impossible to be
Like saying you’re a he,
but really a she.
Sweet and salt water can’t flow
from the same well.
Like saying you’re asleep
while ringing a bell,
Taking and receiving are
two different things,
Receiving’s acknowledging
what another one brings.
Taking is claiming
what really ain’t yours,
Like taking credit for growing
veggies and flowers.
Receiving with grace
is giving in return.
Taking’s not believing
what you have learned:
God has promised
“our daily bread”
Taking’s not honoring
what the Gift-giver said.
So gather around children
and you shall see:
It’s better to give, and, receive
–both with exuberant glee.
DAPepple (June ‘17) Says, “My heartmind felt something was missing with: ‘It’s better to give than to receive.’ It started with my understanding of God and His gifts of life, grace, love and the ability to embrace the fruits of the senses –music , colors, art, giggles, hugs, comfort foods and barefoot water skiing. Being able to receive these gifts with gratitude was profoundly reciprocal.”