GRAMMY IN THE HALLWAY Cynthia was never around to see what I was Doing, but Grammy, it seemed, was there all the time. She would meet me in the hallway, sure she had smelled something. "Gayle, have you been smoking?" "No, Grammy," I would say, or "Gayle, have you been playing in the dirt?" "No, Grammy." Not far from the truth I was playing with children who were not socially acceptable. I didn't fit in with most kids. I couldn't play "Movie Stars" because I couldn't remember any movie stars' names. I could jump rope, but I couldn't remember the rhymes. I was having trouble in school. I was not a teacher's favorite. I was often sick. I was anemic. Had low blood pressure and for hyperactivity I was given Phenobarbital. I thought something was wrong with me. Everyone was trying to help but there was a lot I didn't want them to notice. No one could see how I felt inside – Grammy noticed something was wrong, but she continued to ask me the wrong questions, "Gayle have you been smoking?" "Have you been playing in the dirt?" Bluebird (June '17) reflects on those days, "Grammy was my great-grandmother and had very religious old-school ways of thinking. She would have liked me to be a different child, but I was not the sweet endearing child of her dreams. Her other question is whether I was playing in the mud.