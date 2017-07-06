GRAMMY IN THE HALLWAY
Cynthia was never around to see
what I was
Doing, but Grammy, it seemed, was
there
all the time.
She would meet me in the hallway,
sure
she had smelled something.
“Gayle, have you been smoking?”
“No, Grammy,” I would say,
or
“Gayle, have you been playing
in the dirt?”
“No, Grammy.”
Not far from the truth I was
playing with children who
were not socially
acceptable.
I didn’t fit in with most kids.
I couldn’t play “Movie Stars”
because
I couldn’t remember any
movie stars’ names.
I could jump rope,
but I couldn’t remember the rhymes.
I was having trouble in school.
I was not a teacher’s favorite.
I was often sick.
I was anemic.
Had low blood pressure and for hyperactivity I
was given Phenobarbital.
I thought something
was wrong with me.
Everyone was trying to help but
there was a lot
I didn’t want
them to notice.
No one could see how I felt inside –
Grammy noticed something was
wrong, but she
continued to ask me
the wrong questions,
“Gayle have you been smoking?”
“Have you been playing in the dirt?”
Bluebird (June ‘17) reflects on those days, “Grammy was my great-grandmother and had very religious old-school ways of thinking. She would have liked me to be a different child, but I was not the sweet endearing child of her dreams. Her other question is whether I was playing in the mud. Bluebird can be reached at: gaylebluebird1943@gmail.com.’ “