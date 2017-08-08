AMY’S TANGLES

AmyKaren (July ‘17) discusses what she “saw” first in her next totally black-and-white image, and the following mostly colored one. “The ‘violin tangles’ are about how my husband’s music died with him. Ed did such beautiful, painstaking work creating those instruments which now will never be played or enjoyed. The maker is dead, and their animation –at least to me –has ceased. At this point, I cannot even see them passed on to be used and enjoyed. They and their music are just broken.

Since I made those tangles and thought those ideas over a month ago, I have moved on. Now I feel maybe someone else can make music or enjoy their form.”