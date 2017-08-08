STRETCH
It may be a stretch,
But striving for the light
Is always right.
Simon Stargazer III expands on the thought, “Often in a crisis, and even in everyday circumstances, we look above for answers. Sometimes, we look within, searching the dark corners of the brain for an answer. Stretching the mind opens up the inner eye to the light that leads us from within. When we find it, it often lights the way to better things. One of my favorite illustrations is of the tree that grows in the deep dark shade between two apartment buildings. Over the years it stretches its leaves and branches toward the light beyond the shade.”