stitch by stitch we create our lives

FOR THE FRESHMAN GIRL IN DISH LINE BATTLE » TEARS FELL IN MY APPLESAUCE Cynthia and I sat in the Dublin Diner At the end of a school day when Too early November frost Had accumulated on the window pane. It was about 5:30 p.m. when back In town cheerleaders were practicing For the upcoming football game. Cynthia knew something was wrong But didn't ask, preferring to Talk to the waitress who told her The specials for the day, then Some corny joke. My face was raw with pimples. The waitress looked away while I ordered Mashed potatoes and applesauce. Cynthia tried to make small talk But my voice was hoarse and I could barely talk. Tears fell into my applesauce, My face pressed against the cold pane. I don't remember what happened that day, Maybe some boy had made fun of me, But I couldn't talk about it. Bluebird (July '17) comments on her lines, "Tears are blessings as they clear our hearts and minds and allow for clearing. The tears that fell in this poem was when I was probably 16 wishing I had been a cheerleader, practicing, with others at school. Tears have fallen many times after that. Along with happy tears there have been conquering tears, tears inspired by others and by my own successes. Right now our whole family is filled with sadness and tears as a grandson, Aloha Sunbeam committed suicide last week. Please go to my FACEBOOK page for more information. Thank you for appreciating my poetry; it is now my way of shedding tears."