TEARS FELL IN MY APPLESAUCE
Cynthia and I sat in the Dublin Diner
At the end of a school day when
Too early November frost
Had accumulated
on the window pane.
It was about 5:30 p.m. when back
In town cheerleaders were practicing
For the upcoming football game.
Cynthia knew something was wrong
But didn’t ask, preferring to
Talk to the waitress who told her
The specials for the day, then
Some corny joke.
My face was raw with pimples.
The waitress looked away
while I ordered
Mashed potatoes and applesauce.
Cynthia tried to make small talk
But my voice was hoarse and
I could barely talk.
Tears fell into my applesauce,
My face pressed against
the cold pane.
I don’t remember
what happened that day,
Maybe some boy
had made fun of me,
But I couldn’t talk about it.
Bluebird (July ‘17) comments on her lines, “Tears are blessings as they clear our hearts and minds and allow for clearing. The tears that fell in this poem was when I was probably 16 wishing I had been a cheerleader, practicing, with others at school. Tears have fallen many times after that. Along with happy tears there have been conquering tears, tears inspired by others and by my own successes. Right now our whole family is filled with sadness and tears as a grandson, Aloha Sunbeam committed suicide last week. Please go to my FACEBOOK page for more information. Thank you for appreciating my poetry; it is now my way of shedding tears.”