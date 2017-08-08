FOR THE FRESHMAN GIRL IN DISH LINE
The most astounding things
about working in this cafeteria is
knowing you eat dinner here
every Tuesday, bringing your
tray of dishes
to me by six-thirty.
Your burgundy hair makes an entrance
I feel dangerous watching you pass,
wanting you
to raise your head from the plate
you set
before me.
Among your traces of salad and
mashed potatoes
is a strawberry. The top half
that your thumb and fingers touched
still holds a stem. The white center
and ripe outer edges outline marks
from your teeth.
I want to see you take that bite.
I imagine myself a salt-shaker
on your table. I see you
put down your fork and rest
a hand on your abdomen. The meal
you have eaten
resists, for a moment, anything more.
You watch the strawberry on the side
of your plate and delicately pick it
up to your mouth. The fruit’s tiny
hairs touch your lips as your teeth
make an impression for me
to wash away.
Brian Janisse (July ‘17) says, “In a dorm at Western Michigan University, I had a job in the cafeteria washing dishes. One fine young female caught my attention, so I wrote this poem, and used it to flatter her.”