OUR 2017 SELF-DISCOVERY GAME

LindaSue (July ‘17) shares her soul-game experience.

“I chose number 1 –mostly. The soul is the same size as its body was in life. But, as in 4, the soul is also like a cloud or a vapor, a spirit without definite form.

I do believe in heaven and hell. ‘… to be absent from the body is to be present with the Lord.’

I also believe that when I believe, I will pass from death to ever-lasting life.”