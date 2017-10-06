FALL READS

I recently read Flight Behavior by Barbara Kingsolver. I really love her books! She’s clever and witty in this one about climate change and the butterfly migration changing location.

Pervious to that volume, I read From Sand and Ash by Amy Harmon. It was the best, most compelling book I’ve read in I don’t know when. I want to read it again –and that hardly ever happens.

Gail (Sept.’17) adds, “A Gentleman in Moscow by Amor Towles is another outstanding read about a Russian aristocrat who spends 30 years in house arrest at a luxury hotel and how he learns the true meaning of life in the process. It’s a good philosophy – if we don’t manage our circumstances, they manage us. Colson Whitehead’s Pulitzer Prize winner last year, Underground Railroad was excellent, as you might expect. Additionally, God bless our Florida Ninepatchers as they resettle themselves during this devastating hurricane season.”