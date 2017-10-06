CONGREGATIONAL DISCIPLING

When I went to church with my mother, I picked up several books being discontinued from their library. One was the book Congregational Discipling.

The book includes chapters on how to deal with issues that children, younger adults (my generation), and the elderly face as members of a Mennonite Congregation. It urged compassion, discipline, and above all, love.

It included suggestions for how people in the above age categories might get involved in outreach in the community and in the lives of the church.

Bookworm (Feb.’17) adds, “I am a real fan of the way the Mennonites are involved in mission outreach and working to make their communities better: living as Jesus Christ did.”