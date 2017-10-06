stitch by stitch we create our lives

EARLY MORNING WORDS As if I am on a throne, My green couch suffices, In my royal clothes, Pajamas, (if you must know, Warm or cotton lightly,) I look out my doorway, Sometimes open, sometimes Closed, But always with a quiet buzzing Outside; Even if there is nothing to hear, Young birds scatter on branches, Learning to fly, Mother and Daddy cardinals show off Their bold and beautiful redness Against the sky— Branches might be blowing back And forth, The day, before begun, the sky Is alert with promise, Sun or rain, I wait for words to come; Not dependent on the weather, Still my delicate mission, I write my early morning poems In verse, Hoping that love is in them, And that love will find me In return, In due course. Bluebird (Sept.17) adds, "Morning Words (poems) is the first thing I do in the mornings, my meditation, my prayer, my connection to others. Nature is in front of me through the screen door or open if in fall or spring. Beauty is always in the rainy days, the sunny days or cloudy. I think of friends and loved ones and friends on Facebook seem to love my morning thoughts and muses, hopes and dreams."