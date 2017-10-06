ATONEMENT
There were times:
Retrospect embarrassments
Covetous resentments
Lied upon entanglements
Sheer nonsense contentments
Innocent awe and belief firmaments.
There were times:
Happiness, passion, wild
abandonments
Pain, shame and desperate moments
Complacency and boredom –
just living with life’s entanglements.
There were times:
Wanting more, bigger and better,
Taking undue credit,
Having insatiable appetites,
and hiding in secret places.
There were also times:
Of searching, seeking, knocking,
asking,
Hoping, wishing,
Full of joyful wonderment
Of peace, love, clarity:
And now:
Deep gratitude
For all the elements.
But, there never was a time:
God failed to supply my daily requirements.
DAPepple (Sept.’17) says,
“Life’s journey is filled with many ingredients, conjuring the full spectrum of emotions and consequences. Yet it takes what it takes –took what it took –to bring us to our here and now. I would not wish to see many of the “movies” again, yet I am in awe of how God uses all moments to mold His beloved children.”