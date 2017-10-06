stitch by stitch we create our lives

THE SAME WORD… ATONEMENT » THE INEVITABLE Days driven by discomfort, I have become a contortionist. Of course there will be poetry alive by other campfires, there will be chills of moonlight, there will be dances of color on paper paint in the veins ink in the head ink on the walls ink on the floor ink in the heart. Life is excruciating. Brian Janisse (Sept.'17) adds, "Twisting myself to fit new Chicago reality, so hurried and happening, so opposite the holy quiet mountaintop pure living art life Asheville I had come from, I compulsively wrote to alchemize my spirit, determined to make poetry out of everything."