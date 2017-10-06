THE INEVITABLE
Days driven by discomfort, I have
become a contortionist. Of course
there will be poetry alive by other
campfires,
there will be chills of moonlight,
there will be dances of
color on paper
paint in the veins
ink in the head
ink on the walls
ink on the floor
ink in the heart.
Life is excruciating.
Brian Janisse (Sept.’17) adds, “Twisting myself to fit new Chicago reality, so hurried and happening, so opposite the holy quiet mountaintop pure living art life Asheville I had come from, I compulsively wrote to alchemize my spirit, determined to make poetry out of everything.”