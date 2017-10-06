«  
  »

THE INEVITABLE

Days driven by discomfort, I have

become a contortionist. Of course

there will be poetry alive by other

campfires,

there will be chills of moonlight,

there will be dances of

color on paper

paint in the veins

ink in the head

ink on the walls

ink on the floor

ink in the heart.

Life is excruciating.

Brian Janisse (Sept.’17) adds, Twisting myself to fit new Chicago reality, so hurried and happening, so opposite the holy quiet mountaintop pure living art life Asheville I had come from, I compulsively wrote to alchemize my spirit, determined to make poetry out of everything.”

October 6th, 2017 | Category: 5. thread | Leave a comment

Leave a Reply

 

 

 

You can use these HTML tags

<a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>