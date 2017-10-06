OUR MONTHLY QUESTION

Frances, Editor recalls a family story to illustrate, our question for November, “My parents told me I was a ___ baby.”

Frances says, “ “My parents do not remember me as a baby. Daddy was overseas fighting in’The Islands’ during WWII when I was born. He did not meet me in the flesh until I was 2 1/2 years old.

Only Mother remembers me as a baby. One story she routinely told about my baby days. “Fritzie got her days and nights confused.” Nodding her head at the memory, she went on,

“Since she would not sleep, I had to find things to do through the small hours of the morning. Scrubbing floors was one thing.”

I suppose you could say I was remembered a “confused” baby!

This month’s question, “If you were asked to create the ultimate dessert, what would it be?” will hold over for November with “My parents told me I was a ___ baby.”