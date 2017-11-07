stitch by stitch we create our lives

IN THE PLACE OF QUIET PREDATOR » THE HERO If you look closely at this black ink, you might just find a hero, breathing in a beanbag chair, savoring a sippy drink, feeling the ease of being. It doesn't matter what time our hero goes to sleep tonight, or with whom, or if at all rest is even required to be deepened beyond the existing dream. He is filling up the dark side, emptying his basement, heading into sleepytime with its dreams and debaucheries, a fantastic pallet of hungers and thirsts, sensations of crumbling and becoming again. Brian Janisse (Oct. '17) adds, "The poet, at last comfortable with his own voice, begins to embrace the freedom of his narrative, knowing when and where it's ok to trespass."