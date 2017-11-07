THE HERO
IF you look closely
at this black ink, you might just
find a hero, breathing
in a beanbag chair,
savoring a sippy drink,
feeling the ease of
being. It doesn’t matter
what time our
hero goes to sleep tonight,
or with whom,
or if at all rest is even required to be
deepened beyond the existing dream.
He is
filling up the dark side,
emptying his basement,
heading into sleepytime with its dreams and debaucheries,
a fantastic pallet
of hungers and thirsts, sensations
of crumbling and becoming again.
Brian Janisse (Oct. ‘17) adds, “The poet, at last comfortable with his own voice, begins to embrace the freedom of his narrative, knowing when and where it’s ok to trespass.”