IN THE PLACE OF QUIET
Through screens
The quiet trees,
Occasional rain,
Soft as gauze.
The quiet dog,
Accommodating
Always.
The book I finish,
Digesting words
Before breakfast.
A daylong of nothing
But serenity,
Nothing new
And nothing old.
Inside a comfort:
Almost cold enough
For a blanket,
Yet warm enough for
Walking without sweater.
Outside, leading and following
Mae-Mae I wait .
She sniffs at yellow
Goldenrod lining dark
Silvery raindropped
Pavement.
Bluebird (Oct. ‘17) adds, “So much tragedy makes one want to find quiet beauty wherever it can be found–on a rainy walk, sunny day, with book in hand. I always enjoy the morning most of all, but when new news is another tragedy, it is hard to know what to do. The only thing I know is to find serenity–talk to a friend, be meditative, appreciative of what we have. (Check out my FACEBOOK page for more of my writing.) ”