IN THE PLACE OF QUIET

Through screens

The quiet trees,

Occasional rain,

Soft as gauze.



The quiet dog,

Accommodating

Always.

The book I finish,

Digesting words

Before breakfast.



A daylong of nothing

But serenity,

Nothing new

And nothing old.



Inside a comfort:

Almost cold enough

For a blanket,

Yet warm enough for

Walking without sweater.



Outside, leading and following

Mae-Mae I wait .

She sniffs at yellow

Goldenrod lining dark

Silvery raindropped

Pavement.

Bluebird (Oct. '17) adds, "So much tragedy makes one want to find quiet beauty wherever it can be found–on a rainy walk, sunny day, with book in hand. I always enjoy the morning most of all, but when new news is another tragedy, it is hard to know what to do. The only thing I know is to find serenity–talk to a friend, be meditative, appreciative of what we have."