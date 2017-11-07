«  
IN THE PLACE OF QUIET

Through screens

The quiet trees,
Occasional rain,
Soft as gauze.

The quiet dog,
Accommodating
Always.
The book I finish,

Digesting words

Before breakfast.

A daylong of nothing
But serenity,
Nothing new 
And nothing old.


Inside a comfort:
Almost cold enough
For a blanket,
Yet warm enough for 
Walking without sweater.


Outside, leading and following
Mae-Mae I wait .

She sniffs at yellow
Goldenrod lining dark
Silvery raindropped
Pavement.

Bluebird (Oct. ‘17) adds, “So much tragedy makes one want to find quiet beauty wherever it can be found–on a rainy walk, sunny day, with book in hand.  I always enjoy the morning most of all, but when new news is another tragedy, it is hard to know what to do. The only thing I know is to find serenity–talk to a friend, be meditative, appreciative of what we have.  (Check out my FACEBOOK page for more of my writing.) 

 

