BETTERING

I was thinking about

All the situations needing to be

bettered in the world

and could easily have fallen into

quite a hopeless/helpless funk.

Yet I have the ability to exercise

The gist of choice:

How I focus my energy.

It is true “crap” happens.

But grace happens, too.

The difference is found

In what I look for

And what I strive to manifest.

DAPepple (Oct. ‘17) adds, “In our world today it is easy to become overwhelmed and difficult to discern how to respond to the many issues facing us. It seems like an ‘us vs. them,’ ‘who’s in and who’s out,’

cognitive dissonant miasma. In this light, I struggle to find meaningful/ thoughtful/ loving ways to respond. “