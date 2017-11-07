BETTERING
I was thinking about
All the situations needing to be
bettered in the world
and could easily have fallen into
quite a hopeless/helpless funk.
Yet I have the ability to exercise
The gist of choice:
How I focus my energy.
It is true “crap” happens.
But grace happens, too.
The difference is found
In what I look for
And what I strive to manifest.
DAPepple (Oct. ‘17) adds, “In our world today it is easy to become overwhelmed and difficult to discern how to respond to the many issues facing us. It seems like an ‘us vs. them,’ ‘who’s in and who’s out,’
cognitive dissonant miasma. In this light, I struggle to find meaningful/ thoughtful/ loving ways to respond. “