HOLIDAY READING

I enjoy special holiday stories by one of my favorite authors, Anne Perry. Maybe you will enjoy some holiday reading, too.

The list of Perry’s holiday books starts below with the first one written:

A Christmas Journey

A Christmas Visitor

A Christmas Secret

A Christmas Beginning

A Christmas Promise

A Christmas Homecoming

A Christmas Garland

A Christmas Hope

A New York Christmas

A Christmas Escape

A Christmas Message

Patricia (Oct. ‘17) adds, “I am waiting for the latest MC Beaton, Agatha Raisin mystery, The Witches’ Tree to arrive at the library. Will call and put my name on the waiting list!”