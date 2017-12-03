MONDAY MORNING PONDERINGS
There are quite a few situations
I am powerless over.
(Yes, it’s true.)
However, I have been given life
and life energy with the free will
to determine how I spend/invest that energy moment-to-moment.
I can choose to wallow
in the mire of despair
in response to my shortcomings,
and all that I deem deplorable, or, practice active gratitude
for all the opportunities
in front of me.
I am empowered by my Creator with choices every breath and step I take.
Help me Lord serve You in kindness, mindfulness, gladness and grace.
I strive to honor my adopted
credo:
1. Do the next right thing no matter
how mundane or magnificent.
2. Don’t make matters worse.
3. Focus on, communicate with, and
seek to enhance connection
with God.
4. Repeat.
This seems doable.
DAPepple (Nov. ‘17) adds, “With all the world’s needs and demands, added to personal responsibilities, life can seem overwhelming. I awoke early on a Monday with a semblance of order appearing out of the chaos. “