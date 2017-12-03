MAKE DEADLINES

And keep them!

I say more to myself

Than to you,

In the dark before

Daylight,

When I think best,

I unfold the papers,

Collections of notes.

A cup of coffee,

By my side,

Gives me courage,

Especially if I think

What may not be true-

Time for brief meditations,

Thoughts of friends

Needing hope and needing

Friends to give it to

Them.

Recognizing my limitations,

I proceed,

In the wee hours

Of, morning,

I have words to connect

Me to paper, trying to

Meet my deadline during

First hours

Of daybreak!

Bluebird (Nov.’17) adds, “I can look at my day ahead from early morning lookouts and at least try to meet deadlines –even if it’s at the last minute! Please look at my Facebook page for early morning poems and keep writing your own, too.”