THINKING OF BABIES, SURGERY AND DISEASE SUFFERERS, AND STROKE VICTIMS

A step in any direction

Is practice for getting

From where you are

To where you want to be.

Simon Stargazer III (Nov. ‘17) adds,” I wrote this for a dear friend recovering from a stroke.. It’s now been several months since I stopped for a visit on my way home from Denver, He has improved to point of being able to help his daughter program their laser to fill orders for his business. My friend tells me he is still in occupational and speech therapy, He’s make great headway. I am impressed and hopeful.”