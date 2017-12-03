«  
  »

BLUE LAPIS

BLUE LAPIS

What we know crashes through us

like Lake Michigan

in September. I ride on

this knowing, flat

on my back, arms outstretched,

blue lapis on

my throat, on my forehead,

and there is a star directly above me

which is already dead,

which somebody has already named.

It is attached by a kite string

to my center, I can feel it

tugging when the wind blows.

Brian Janisse (Nov. 17) adds, “Lapis Lazuli is a beautiful stone whose color represents the throat and crown chakras (bodily energy centers), and is said to bring deep peace and inner self-knowledge. I had found such a stone, unaware of its spiritual properties, and felt compelled to meditate with it under the night sky.

December 3rd, 2017 | Category: 5. thread | Leave a comment

Leave a Reply

 

 

 

You can use these HTML tags

<a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>