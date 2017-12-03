stitch by stitch we create our lives

BLUE LAPIS

What we know crashes through us like Lake Michigan in September. I ride on this knowing, flat on my back, arms outstretched, blue lapis on my throat, on my forehead, and there is a star directly above me which is already dead, which somebody has already named. It is attached by a kite string to my center, I can feel it tugging when the wind blows.

Brian Janisse (Nov. 17) adds, "Lapis Lazuli is a beautiful stone whose color represents the throat and crown chakras (bodily energy centers), and is said to bring deep peace and inner self-knowledge. I had found such a stone, unaware of its spiritual properties, and felt compelled to meditate with it under the night sky."