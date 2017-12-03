BLUE LAPIS
BLUE LAPIS
What we know crashes through us
like Lake Michigan
in September. I ride on
this knowing, flat
on my back, arms outstretched,
blue lapis on
my throat, on my forehead,
and there is a star directly above me
which is already dead,
which somebody has already named.
It is attached by a kite string
to my center, I can feel it
tugging when the wind blows.
Brian Janisse (Nov. 17) adds, “Lapis Lazuli is a beautiful stone whose color represents the throat and crown chakras (bodily energy centers), and is said to bring deep peace and inner self-knowledge. I had found such a stone, unaware of its spiritual properties, and felt compelled to meditate with it under the night sky.”