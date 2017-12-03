THE MONTHLY QUESTION

This month, our Ninepatch treasurer, Georgene (Sept. ‘17) comments on our question, “If you could wake up every morning and look out your bedroom window at the perfect view, what would that be?”

Georgene says, “If I could wake up every morning and look out my bedroom window to see

any kind of nature vista, it would be so nice. Currently, we see our grapefruit tree, a little bit of green belt and back patios of other houses.

In the 80’s and 90’s I was a career gal making a good living and every house I purchased after the “starter” home, had some sort of a view. Though all the homes were modest in size a view was part of the deal.

The Colorado home had a view of foothills and Pikes Peak from the bedroom window. The view in Michigan offered green-belt, a bit of a pond and at night we were high enough to see the lights of homes interspersed on the rolling hills.

When we moved to California the cost of a modest home was 3 times what we paid in Michigan and a house with a view was out of the question. The wonderful weather, lack of insects, and ocean only 10 miles away are a lovely trade off, but, my husband and I often reminisce about when we used to wake up in the morning and part the bedroom curtains to a view that brought a feeling of joy.

Now, we just walk a little to a nearby hill that offers a great view of the long valley down to the ocean. As a bonus, a muster of peacocks live in the hill area and we mark the seasons by watching tail feathers grow to masterful size and beauty. Silly chicks with top knots follow their mothers back and forth across the road foraging for goodies until the male tail feathers can be found lying in the dirt here and there to be picked up by locals and others passing by.”



**

Kay (Nov. ‘17) also comments on “If you could wake up every morning and look out your bedroom window at the perfect view, what would that be?”

She says, “I would like to see a beautiful sunrise and also see something unexpected in the yard such as a beautiful bird or duck.

Recently I stayed at a house out of town–one my husband and I rented to stay together as a family for a November wedding. The house had a huge yard and a wraparound porch. It was in the country and so peaceful and quiet–no traffic..

“I looked out the window Sunday morning and saw a full grown turkey standing there grooming itself. The image was so, so perfect for November and such a nice greeting to the Sunday!”

**

will continue for January 2018. Joining it will be a new thought line to follow: “One of my favorite simple pleasures is….”