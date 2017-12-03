And for you faithful readers, attached is our Holiday GIFT for 2017!

It’s another self-discovery game! Don’t start shaking your head yet. No drawing is required to play. Simply give the situation presented a thought, make a choice and see what a Japanese psychologist team has to say about it.

Of course, My response is included and I always HOPE some of you who play the game, will also share your experience!

The game is below. Best wishes!

Dear Readers,

Once again, the game below is from Kokology, The Game of Self-Discovery, the first book by Tadahiko Nagao and Isamu Saito.

I chose one I hope you can (and will) draw. I love to see everyone’s different depictions and hope you will play along with me.

This game is a little “magical.” I hope you will let yourself be childish and imaginative. It is always my wish that you will get to know yourself better!

Editor of Ninepatch

“THE BLUE BIRD

One day a blue bird suddenly flies through a window into your room and is trapped. Something about this lost bird attracts you, and you decide to keep it. But to your surprise, the next day the bird had changed color from blue to yellow! This very special bird changes color again overnight – on the morning of the third day it is bright red and on the fourth it turns completely black. What color is the bird when you wake up the fifth day?

1. The bird doesn’t change color: it stays black.

2. The bird turns back to its original blue.

3. The bird turns white.

4. The bird turns golden colored. ‘

Draw whatever you see below before turning over the page for an explanation.

“The bird that flew into your room seemed like a symbol of good fortune, but suddenly it changed color, making you worry that happiness would not last. Your reaction to this situation shows how you respond to difficulties and uncertainty in real life.

1. Those who said the bird stays black have a pessimistic outlook.

Do you tend to believe that once a situation goes bad, it never really returns to normal? Maybe you need to try thinking ‘If this is as bad as it gets, it can’t get any worse.’ Remember, there’s no rain that doesn’t end and no night so dark that there’s no dawn the next day.

2. Those who said the bird turns blue again are practical optimists.

You believe that life is a mix of good and bad and that it doesn’t pay to fight against that reality. You accept adversity calmly and let things run their course without undue stress or worry. This outlook lets you ride out the waves of adversity without being swept away.

3. Those who said the bird turns white are cool and decisive under pressure.

You don’t waste time on fretting and indecision, even when a crisis develops. If a

situation gets too bad, you feel it’s better to cut your losses and look for another route to your goal rather than getting bogged down in needless grief. This proactive approach means that things seem to just naturally go your way.

4. Those who said the bird turns golden can be described as fearless.

You don’t’ know the meaning of pressure. To you, every crisis is an opportunity. You might be compared with Napoleon who said, “… impossible: the word is not French.” But be careful not to let your boundless confidence get the best of you. It’s a very fine line between fearless and foolhardy.”

Dear Readers,

When I read this game, I had to imagine myself as a child to find an answer. “Gold” seemed what my child-self would choose. However, when I read what theKokology authors had to say, I shook my head. No way! I am a scardy-cat!

As a kid I had a green parakeet named Pepper that sometimes few around the room, but as an adult I am frightened of a bird flying loose in the house –and manyother things! Perhaps it all means as grew up and encountered more of the world, I learned fear, both rational and irrational.

I look forward to seeing your results and hope you will haul out your colored pencils or markers, too!