A SOUTHERN COUNTRY CHILDHOOD

(Part 1 of 2)

Recently, a friend brought up the subject of cows. He was waxing poetic on a local herd, noticing how they stand together (afraid of the unknown) before “loosening up” and spreading out in the field while still keeping each other in sight. He observed, “They stayed in sight of one another, a cohesive unit, even when diffused.”

My friend went on, “The behavior I see among different herds of cattle is fascinating!”

To me, it’s just another day, another cow. Though I’ve been around cows all my life, I got to thinking about my friend’s comments. I am by no means an expert on cows, so you won’t hear agricultural-related expertise from me.

However, my relations on both sides of the family raised cows: grandparents, parents, aunts and uncles! When one is a Southern farmer that’s what happens–you raise cows, chickens, corn and cane! That could be because my dad’s parents lived in Mississippi. It was rather a long way to have bovinian correspondence from Alabama where I lived.

Malaina (Dec. ‘18) adds, “I well remember my paternal granddad’s cattle, but somehow I did not know his herd of grass-eating bovines.”