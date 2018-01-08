SMALL GREAT THINGS

This book is written by Jodi Picoult. The author writes in an easy flowing style and features richly layered characters that held my interest.

The story follows Ruth Jefferson who is a labor and delivery nurse with many years of experience at a Connecticut hospital. One day Ruth begins a routine checkup on a newborn when she is told she has been assigned to another patient.

The baby’s parents are White supremacists and don’t want Ruth, who is African American, to touch their child. The next day while Ruth is alone in the nursery, the White couple’s baby goes into cardiac arrest.

Ruth hesitates before performing CPR, and is later charged with the crime of murder. Her White public defender insists that mentioning race in the courtroom is not advised.

The author held my attention as she tackled issues of race, privilege, prejudice, justice and compassion.

June Poucher (Dec. ‘17) adds: “I have read several of Picoult’s books and this is her best by far.”