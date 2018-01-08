RECENT READS

Following are a few recent titles I’ve read, but I am not sure you will love them. I will indicate which ones I liked the best with stars–the more stars the better!

Commonwealth by Ann Patchett

(Even though I have loved Patchett’s books, I did not care for this one.)

2.The Moscow Club by Joseph Finder ******

3.A Gentleman in Moscow by Amor Towles

4.The Yellow House by Martin Gayford

(This one is about Van Gogh and other artists from that era. They were rather frisky that bunch!)

5.Another Brooklyn by Jacqueline Woodson **

6.Daring To Drive by Manal Al-shari *****

(This true story has been major news this year. It takes place in Saudi Arabia and is really worth reading.)

All these titles are all from my book club beginning in September ‘17.

Louise (Nov. ‘17) adds a personal note. “I am still battling depression since my husband died nearly a year ago. Happily, I am getting a lot of support from my son and daughter. I am redoing parts of the house, and enjoying my nearly three-year-old, great granddaughter. I have also joined an athletic club but have yet to feel comfortable there, shy creature that I am. ?”