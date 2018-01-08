stitch by stitch we create our lives

TUESDAYS RECENT READS » CALCULATION With a pouch of tobacco I lie upon marigolds, watching dirt beyond my left thigh rise and circle around toward me. It notices the spec of electricity nestled between my stomach and my diaphragm. The real size of me is that spec, a pinhole, something like a star. This mechanism has been locked into my lineage. It’s trying to burn magnesium in my shins, but my bones are becoming candles and the flames are replacing marigolds. In Irene’s garden I piece together strips of orange track, and rinse cucumber. Two giant leaves unfold from the sprouts of my shoulders there, which keep me fed. Brian Janisse (Dec. ‘18) adds, “I sat by some flowers to roll a cigarette and write a few lines, and the smell of marigolds came with an unexpected rush of childhood memories. This poem is a meditation on self-identity and embracing unwelcome memories with compassionate detachment. Ms. Irene ran a daycare that I’d gone to. I hadn’t wanted to go, and recall a feeling of deep injustice because I didn’t have a choice.” Leave a Reply