CALCULATION
With a pouch of tobacco
I lie upon marigolds,
watching dirt beyond my left thigh
rise and circle around
toward me.
It notices
the spec of electricity nestled
between my stomach
and my diaphragm. The real
size of me
is that spec, a pinhole,
something like a star.
This mechanism has been
locked into my lineage. It’s
trying
to burn magnesium in
my shins,
but my bones are
becoming candles
and the flames are replacing
marigolds. In Irene’s garden
I piece together strips of
orange track, and rinse
cucumber. Two
giant leaves unfold from
the sprouts
of my shoulders
there,
which keep me fed.
Brian Janisse (Dec. ‘18) adds, “I sat by some flowers to roll a cigarette and write a few lines, and the smell of marigolds came with an unexpected rush of childhood memories. This poem is a meditation on self-identity and embracing unwelcome memories with compassionate detachment. Ms. Irene ran a daycare that I’d gone to. I hadn’t wanted to go, and recall a feeling of deep injustice because I didn’t have a choice.”