TUESDAYS

Tuesdays keep coming

Around,

And though they aren’t

Unpleasant,

Come evening-

It’s time

To put the garbage

Out-

Making sure

its green container

Does not overflow-

And blue container holds

Cans,

The orange paper.

Nothing too hard-

Just a routine.



If I’m lucky I see

A neighbor-

All the trash in a line

Along the street.

You can tell a lot

about someone

by their trash-

My orange crate is

A boring lot of

Letters requesting

Money-

Ripped open and empty-

I hate Tuesdays because

I have to face my waste.



Some leftover

Food

Could feed a family.

My trash calls me

Guilty of waste.

Bluebird (Dec. ‘17) adds, “I can look at my day ahead from early morning lookouts, and at least try to meet deadlines, though at last minutes! Please look at my Facebook page for early morning poems and keep writing your own poems, too.”