TUESDAYS
Tuesdays keep coming
Around,
And though they aren’t
Unpleasant,
Come evening-
It’s time
To put the garbage
Out-
Making sure
its green container
Does not overflow-
And blue container holds
Cans,
The orange paper.
Nothing too hard-
Just a routine.
If I’m lucky I see
A neighbor-
All the trash in a line
Along the street.
You can tell a lot
about someone
by their trash-
My orange crate is
A boring lot of
Letters requesting
Money-
Ripped open and empty-
I hate Tuesdays because
I have to face my waste.
Some leftover
Food
Could feed a family.
My trash calls me
Guilty of waste.
