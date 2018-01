stitch by stitch we create our lives

A BLESSING OF BEING CALM TUESDAYS » AWAITNG HEARTMIND In the depths of my soul Many thought-trains In various stages of transformation Await heartmind To arrange the words into Picturebites. DAPepple (Dec. '17) adds, "My brain has been overloaded for the past year with a deep-seated onslaught of cognitive dissonance. Unresolved spiritual assurance has dominated most thoughts. Yet it is my core-belief faith that is my rock during all these rocky days, and I have no doubts that my words will find form as life continues to unfold."