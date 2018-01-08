2018 SELF-DISCOVERY GAME

Malaina (See her “… Country Childhood” in FABRICS) says, “When I read this game, the first color that came to me for the bird flying out the window was gold.”

About this choice Japanese psychologists Tadahiko Nagao and Isamu Saito say, “ Those who said the bird turns golden can be described as fearless. You don’t’ know the meaning of pressure. To you, every crisis is an opportunity. You might be compared with Napoleon who said, “… impossible: the word is not French.” But be careful not to let your boundless confidence get the best of you. It’s a very fine line between fearless and fool-hardy.”

Malaina continues, “In my mind, when the golden bird is flying out the window, I’m down below, looking up and watching it.

Being brave had nothing to do with how I am. I’m afraid of a lot of things, but being older means I either can work through the situation or face the reality that I can’t. Kids learn fear from their parents. When my kids were little I couldn’t show fear – for their sakes. (I don’t know if that worked or not.) However, apparently, my kids think I’m not afraid of much.

I am, but I just don’t show it. In serious situations the fear does come out. I may not be afraid of much but I do fear some for the kids. It’s OK to be afraid, I just have to work through it.

Yep. Golden bird, Take me away!”