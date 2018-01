HOW I MAKE WORD COLLAGES

Using free association, I thumb through magazines with my scissors, and harvest words and phrases. Next, I sort them into topics.

When I’ve accumulated “enough” words and phrases about a topic, I spread them out and begin gluing them onto a piece of paper, again using free association, but also an aesthetic design sense.

Afterwards, I may write a free-verse poem based on my collage.

Carol (Jan. ’18) adds, “Next month I will share a word collage and a poem I wrote.”