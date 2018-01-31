FUTURE HOME OF THE LIVING GOD

This novel by Louise Erdrich is about a young woman who was adopted although she was born as a Native American. But, there is much more to the story. The world is changing. Evolution has changed and appears to be going backward.

The young woman is pregnant, but pregnancy is now complicated because the government–or whoever is now in charge–is locking pregnant women in a hospital or a jail to make sure that their babies are still human when they are born.

Through all of this, people do not understand what is happening or who to trust. The Native American relatives are included in the tale, which adds to the interest of the story. The most significant part for me was the anxiety which I felt, just like the anxiety that I feel in today’s society where we do not know what the future will bring and things too often seem to be going backwards. Erdrich describes this anxiety with much feeling and accuracy.

The novel is a very interesting book and written by an excellent Native American author who has written many other books.

Jane (Dec. ’17) says, “When I am not exercising, I am reading. The one I finished today I want to share because it hit my feelings about the present so much. It is not the type of book I usually read, but I am glad I did.”