LOVE

Love is getting up at 4 AM

To calm the confusion.

Simon Stargazer III (Jan. ’18) explains, “?These lines are a short and concise representation of what we go through for the sake of the love for another.

In this instance, my wife, Pat, got up at 4 AM, transferred to her power chair and went to the bathroom. She transferred to the toilet. (This happens several times during the night and I usually wake up to be available to help.)