«  
  »

LET TEARS FLOW

And consider them
A special gift,
Like a Valentine,
From someone
You love–
Let them interrupt
Lunch-as special
As maple peanut
Butter stuffed in
Celery–
Let the floral bedspread
Get wet…

And Your shoulder,
Whether the fabric

Be satin or cotton;
Let the day’s attempt
At rain give a wink
And a nod-
Because for every tear
That drops,
There is sunshine showing
Up to smile–Tears are fine
For a limited time,
But there is always
A sale going on in just

The right size to make
Happiness light up
Again. 

Bluebird (Jan. ’18) adds, “Tears can be sad or happy; in this case, both. Tears don’t have to have a reason, but most often are related so sadness.  Passing through as a delicate rain, the sun comes out again.  I cry less than when I used to but I miss some of the old tears I shed.  I do believe there are many different shades of tears, and many shades of happiness.  We know the sun shines and that always makes us feel happy.  Wishing everyone a Happy Valentine’s Day.  You may contact me at gaylebluebird1943@gmail.com.”

January 31st, 2018 | Category: 5. thread | Leave a comment

Leave a Reply

 

 

 

You can use these HTML tags

<a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>