LET TEARS FLOW
And consider them
A special gift,
Like a Valentine,
From someone
You love–
Let them interrupt
Lunch-as special
As maple peanut
Butter stuffed in
Celery–
Let the floral bedspread
Get wet…
And Your shoulder,
Whether the fabric
Be satin or cotton;
Let the day’s attempt
At rain give a wink
And a nod-
Because for every tear
That drops,
There is sunshine showing
Up to smile–Tears are fine
For a limited time,
But there is always
A sale going on in just
The right size to make
Happiness light up
Again.
Bluebird (Jan. ’18) adds, “Tears can be sad or happy; in this case, both. Tears don’t have to have a reason, but most often are related so sadness. Passing through as a delicate rain, the sun comes out again. I cry less than when I used to but I miss some of the old tears I shed. I do believe there are many different shades of tears, and many shades of happiness. We know the sun shines and that always makes us feel happy. Wishing everyone a Happy Valentine’s Day. You may contact me at gaylebluebird1943@gmail.com.”