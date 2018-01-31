LET TEARS FLOW

And consider them

A special gift,

Like a Valentine,

From someone

You love–

Let them interrupt

Lunch-as special

As maple peanut

Butter stuffed in

Celery–

Let the floral bedspread

Get wet…

And Your shoulder,

Whether the fabric

Be satin or cotton;

Let the day’s attempt

At rain give a wink

And a nod-

Because for every tear

That drops,

There is sunshine showing

Up to smile–Tears are fine

For a limited time,

But there is always

A sale going on in just

The right size to make

Happiness light up

Again.

Bluebird (Jan. ’18) adds, “Tears can be sad or happy; in this case, both. Tears don’t have to have a reason, but most often are related so sadness. Passing through as a delicate rain, the sun comes out again. I cry less than when I used to but I miss some of the old tears I shed. I do believe there are many different shades of tears, and many shades of happiness. We know the sun shines and that always makes us feel happy. Wishing everyone a Happy Valentine’s Day. You may contact me at gaylebluebird1943@gmail.com.”