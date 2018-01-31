VOLUME
There is no more holding back.
The Word
shines down upon you,
melts away the
cold, harsh resurrectories
you’d summoned,
shovels the hurt from your heart,
sets you
up in a smooth breeze of somersaults
and apparancies. This is not
the world
you had hoped to invent;
this is better. The word
shines out from within you,
vaporizes the stack
of cinderblocks you’d been
stubbing toes on,
the stacks which had cost you
the casting
of shadows, the gray shading
of breath, and the
mad, naked tantrums
of the impassable.
Freedom has finally become you.
Today
you know what it is to let go.
Like slipping
out of a heavy shirt, the Word
renders you
weightless. Both a particle and a
wave, you
dance everywhere at once. There are
no more empty spaces –
nothing left to expect –
only Volume. . .
Brian Janisse (Jan. ‘18) adds, “In the beginning was the Word, and the Word was with God, and the Word was God.’ This poem is a celebration of the Source, our true identity and inspiration.”