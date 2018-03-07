MY BUCKET LIST

Remember the movie “The Bucket List” with Jack Nicholson and Morgan Freeman? Both men were seriously ill when they met in a hospital. Freeman’s character convinced Nicholson’s to make the most of the time before he “kicked the bucket.”

I have a Bucket List, too. Several items on my list are: 1. Watch the movie “Deliverance” again.

2. Take a trip to New Zealand to hike a mountain trail! (My parents did that when they were about age 70.)

I’ve not added to my bucket list. However I think it would generate tremendous interest if readers would list one item they would like to add to their Bucket List and why.

Love you,

Ellen

Ellen (May ‘17) adds, “I emphasize one because other wise ‘THE LIST’, might be dominated by one person and we don’t want that. What do you think?”

EDITOR’S NOTE: An exciting idea! Send Ninepatch an item from your Bucket List and tell why you chose it. I’ll present them here in FABRICS!