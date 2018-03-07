«  
BOOKS ON MY BEDSIDE TABLE

Since I work in a public library, many books cross my desk as I prep them to shelve. Two of them wait on my “Bedside Table.” One is Carlisle vs. Army -The Forgotten Story of Football’s Greatest Battle. The other is Patient H 69. It’s about a woman who seeks to find out what is medically wrong with her.

Muffin (May ‘16) adds, “Since I trained as a nurse as a young woman and am also a sports fan, these two books appealed to me. Another I recently read was, Past Perfect by Danielle Steel.”

