BOOKS READ ON MY FLORIDA VACATION

I keep track of titles I read on my annual Florida vacations. This year I didn’t read quite as many as last, but here is a run-down. I am listing them from best (1) to least favored.

1. The Book Thief by Marcus Zusak.

This is a book my granddaughter gave to me to read on her recommendation. As you can see by my rating, I also enjoyed it a lot.

2. The Reliable Wife by Robert Goolrick

3. The Time Traveler’s Wife by Audrey Niffenegger

4. The Color of Water by James McBride

This is non-fiction. It is a lovely tribute by a black son to his white mother.

5. The Burning Room by Michael Connelly

6. Blow Fly by Patricia Cornwell

7. The Last Report on the Miracles at Little No Horse by Louise Erdrich.

I read only halfway through this volume. I just wanted to move on to other reading. It just hadn’t captured my interest. I got bogged down with Native American names and families.

8. The Alchemist by Paul Coelho

I’m not certain how to rate this book. I liked it, but felt like I would enjoy it more if I reread it! I would also like to read another of his books.

Though I didn’t see either, I believe The Book Thief and The Time Traveler’s Wife were made into

movies.

Chantal (Jan.’18) adds, “I would have gotten more books read if my sister hadn’t supplied me with an unending stream of magazines from their dental office!”