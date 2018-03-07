stitch by stitch we create our lives

BRAT This morning outside the seal of my back door stood a curious young blonde boy. He took my sleeve and walked me away from the corkboard of my flat yellow room. He walked me past my triangle yard and rhubarb and strawberry dirt fence. He led me into cornfield beyond Plum Street. We pushed aside stalks and weaved through row that hung like a tide over us. The blonde boy and I at lunchtime came to a clearing and sat. With green scissors he warned me not to speak and snipped out a bit of my tongue. Brian Janisse (Feb. '18) expands on his lines, "This poem is a wash of safe childhood images disturbed by my inner rebel-rouser, who tempted me to push the limits of expression beyond comfort."