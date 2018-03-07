BRAT
This morning outside the
seal of my back door
stood a curious young
blonde boy.
He took my sleeve and
walked me away
from the corkboard
of my flat yellow room.
He walked me past
my triangle yard
and rhubarb and
strawberry dirt fence.
He led me into cornfield
beyond Plum Street.
We pushed aside stalks and
weaved through row that
hung
like a tide over us. The
blonde boy and I
at lunchtime came
to a clearing
and sat. With green scissors
he warned me
not to speak and snipped
out a bit of my tongue.
Brian Janisse (Feb. ‘18) expands on his lines, “This poem is a wash of safe childhood images disturbed by my inner rebel-rouser, who tempted me to push the limits of expression beyond comfort.”