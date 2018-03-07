RIGHT ACTION

Doing the right thing

Always has a lasting effect ….

You just may never know it.

Simon Stargazer III (Feb. ‘18) expands on his lines, “Our friends, Paul and Mary, have been working a temp assignment in one of those gigantic warehouses nearby. Paul is a hard worker and frequently finishes his assignments and helps others. He usually gets his jobs done in half the time others and his line supervisor require. Management has been keeping an eye on this situation and has decided to hire him away from the temp service that provided him the job. When this is completed, Paul has been promised a raise and given a line supervisor’s job. Doing the right thing is paying off and he can see it.”