June Poucher (Feb. ‘18) comments on our question, “I remember my grandparents …”

She writes, “I remember my maternal grandparents with fondness and respect. My granddaddy was a quiet, rather shy family man who raised cattle and citrus. He was highly respected, known for “his word is his bond” reputation.

My grandmother was a high spirited woman with a fiery temper but she also had a lusty sense of humor. She was creative, in that she sat for hours by the fire in winter piecing scraps of cloth to make quilts to keep her family warm.

They taught my sister and me by example. They were kind, generous, honest and patient with us. More

importantly, they were consistent in their relationship with us; they never let us down.”

