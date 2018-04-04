PERCEPTION IS ALTERED REALITY

Perception can change

Reality doesn’t.

Success in life

Relies upon careful

Scrutiny of reality, with

A healthy re-evaluation of…

You guessed it: your perception!

Simon Stargazer III (Mar. ‘18) says, “My daughter Robin is a perfect example of perception versus reality. At age 16, she dropped out of high school wanting ‘freedom’ to spread her wings earn her own money and spend it as she wanted to.

She got a job as a waitress and with a bubbly personality, she made good tips. It turned out that “good tips” weren’t good enough to meet her spending desires.

We helped by introducing her to a pet store owner friend of ours who taught her how to groom animals. She loved it! Life was good… until she realized she couldn’t afford to spend what she wanted and still get her own place and move out. One day she came to me and said “Dad, I like what I do and make good money, but I don’t want to spend the rest of my life washing dogs, clipping nails and nursing scratches and bites.

I coached,. “Get your GED and look into an education for something you want for a career.”

She said, “I’m afraid to take the test, I don’t have the education for it”

“Robin,” I replied, “There are some pretty easy GED prep courses you can take to get ready.”

I forgot about our talk till one day she came to me and said “Hi, Dad! Guess what? I got my GED! If I’d known how easy it was, I would have done it years ago!”

She loves her new career as a Registered Surgical Nurse with her own home and long term plans of moving to Colorado and becoming a flight nurse!

She finally accepted the true reality of life and its responsibilities and rewards.”