DRIVING MISS NORMA

This non-fiction volume is by Tim Bauerschmidt & Ramie Liddle. Here’s an idea of the story from its dust jacket. “When Miss Norma was diagnosed with uterine cancer, she was advised to undergo surgery, radiation, and chemotherapy… instead Miss Norma –newly widowed … told the doctor, ‘I’m ninety years old. I’m hitting the road.’ And so Miss Norma took off on an unforgettable around-the-country journey in a thirty-six-foot motor home with her retired son Tim, his wife Ramie, and their dog Ringo.”

It was a good book and it got me thinking about end of life decisions. Doctors and meds aren’t always the answer. Her story was uplifting!

Muffin (Mar.’18) adds, “With all the snow, drizzle, ice and rainy stuff, I am not going out, but reading.”