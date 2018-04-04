“THE 15:17 TO PARIS”

My husband and I went to see this movie directed by Clint Eastwood. It was good.

It showed these three men as boys in elementary school in Sacramento, California. They were “troubled kids.”

But, these same boys grew into the men who saved lives when terrorists boarded a train headed to Paris, France in 2015.

Characters Spencer Stone and Anthony Sadler had become men who did a good deed.

Kay (Mar. ‘18) adds, “What an honor! These men received medals for their heroism in France and the United States. They were also honored at a parade in hometown, Sacramento.”