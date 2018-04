BEAUTY FADES BUT DUMB IS FOREVER

This humorous title is a memoir by Judge Judy Sheindlin. For those who have watched her TV court show, much of the book will provoke a smile of familiarity.

She writes with a sense of humor and tolerance for what her career has taught her. (See next.)

Her style is free flowing, easy to read, and enjoyable.

June Poucher (Mar. ‘18) adds. “I’m a confirmed fan of Judge Judy.”