TO BE A FRIEND

If you truly want to be a friend to someone, it’s important to get to know their background a little bit. Find out their interests, where they’ve come from and what kind of foods or drink they like.

Maybe, he or she has been harmed in some deep way, too. Some of us have hurts that have been buried for a long time.

If you truly want to be a friend to someone, try to understand these wounds.

Bookworm (Mar. ‘18) adds, “Many people jump to conclusions because I am Autistic. I have been misread and instead of friendship I’ve endured bullying.”