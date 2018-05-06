A WINTER AWAY

(Part 2 of 3)

January 2018

Bill and I spent most of January in New Mexico. We intended to go on to Arizona, but we found the “Land of Enchantment” to our liking and we stayed to explore it. I didn’t think that the desert would be a “thing” for me, but I have found the history, culture, and people to be delightful.

The campground where we are staying is at the bottom of the 2nd largest canyon in the state of Texas and in the United States. It is called Palo Duro Canyon.

(Maybe I did metaphorically fall off a cliff and land at the bottom of the world!) It is a wonderful blending of colors: orange, brown, green, white. When the afternoon light comes, the colors glow within the con-tours of the canyons like a living organism. I think they said that it is 800 feet deep.

It was quite a ride from the top down with the motor home and pulling our Jeep behind! People, who keep doing what they love despite an advancing age number, are inspiring to me. I see them everywhere in our travels.

Linda Rosenthal (Apr. ‘18) adds, “We have visited so many places and had so many new experiences; I can’t even begin to express how lush the winter season away has been! “