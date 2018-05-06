BLESSED ARE THE MISFITS

Blessed are The Weird People–the poets, misfits, writers, mystics, heretics, painters and troubadours–for they teach us to see the world through different eyes. -Jacob Nordby

Recently I went to Barnes and Noble and picked up the book, Blessed Are the Misfits. This book is, in fact, written by a Christian Aspie (a person with Asperger’s Syndrome) by Brant Hansen is dealing with some of the same faith battles I am, but manages to host a Christian radio show.

Brant has dealt with some of the same sensory issues that I have dealt with in church. (I mean bright lights, loud music and many people talking at once.) He also has some of the same issues with trying to break routine and follow God’s lead.

This book encouraged my own faith. It helped me to accept that God loves me just the way I am, that I don’t need to change.

Bookworm (Apr. 18) adds, “I am learning to appreciate the amazing way God created me.”