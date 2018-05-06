ABOUT AUTHOR ANNE PERRY

In the March ‘18 issue of Ninepatch, I read Patricia’s comments on the books written by Anne Perry. She apparently is a fan.

It occurred to me that she probably doesn’t know Perry’s real identity and background. If she’s interested, she should read Anne Perry and the Murder of the Century by Peter Graham. It is the story in 1954 of two teenage friends, Juliet Hulme (better known as mystery writer Anne Perry) and Pauline Parker who went for a walk in a New Zealand park with Pauline’s mother and killed her. It is the brilliant account of murder and the sensational trial that shocked the world.

June Poucher (Apr. ‘18) says, “After reading that book, I found it ironic that Perry writes about murder.”