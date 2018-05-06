EXECUTIONIST
COMING-TO IN JAIL
To awake beyond gates
beneath hallways and bars;
to find you’ve been placed
in some remote gallery,
swathed in remedies –
tips and knuckled of your
fingers surge
with rust. From your head,
like a blue spruce, stem the
weighted excess of
ten thousand happenings
and their flashes. You
lie fetal, plastered to a cot,
hung in emptiness,
suffocating.
Olive Naugahyde adheres
to your back
like paste, a residual
collage of magnets.
Brian Janisse (Apr. ‘18) details the experience further. “After my brother’s psychotic break, when he was safely in jail, I tried to put myself in his shoes (or rather, his county appointed flip-flops.)”