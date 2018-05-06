stitch by stitch we create our lives

A MUST SAY ABOUT AUTHOR ANNE PERRY » EXECUTIONIST COMING-TO IN JAIL To awake beyond gates beneath hallways and bars; to find you've been placed in some remote gallery, swathed in remedies – tips and knuckled of your fingers surge with rust. From your head, like a blue spruce, stem the weighted excess of ten thousand happenings and their flashes. You lie fetal, plastered to a cot, hung in emptiness, suffocating. Olive Naugahyde adheres to your back like paste, a residual collage of magnets. Brian Janisse (Apr. '18) details the experience further. "After my brother's psychotic break, when he was safely in jail, I tried to put myself in his shoes (or rather, his county appointed flip-flops.)"